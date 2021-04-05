Monday, April 5, 2021
(Free White Paper) School Bus Routing Redesign Saves $100K for Indiana District

Is your district running the most efficient home-to-school routes? If not, you could be throwing thousands of dollars out of your yellow school buses’ windows!

Vigo County School Corporation in Indiana was able to save $100,000 after a routing consultation with First Transportation Solutions (FTS).

“First Transportation Solutions earned a 10 out of 10! Their team brought the experience and professionalism needed to help us take our transportation program to the next level, while finding ways for us to cut costs. We would definitely recommend working with First Transportation Solutions,” said Richard Long, director of facilities support and transportation at VCSC.

FTS delivers custom solutions specific to your transportation goals and operates as a seamless extension of your team. We offer student transportation services that includes:

  • Routing
  • Safety
  • Maintenance
  • Transportation Management
  • Consulting

Download the white paper below to learn more about FTS in action in Vigo County!

