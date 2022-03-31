(Free White Paper) The Electric School Bus Revolution: Start Going EV Now, Find Funding & Avoid Pitfalls

To protect student and driver health, schools are increasingly interested in replacing diesel school buses with electric.

The air inside a diesel school bus can be up to 12 times more polluted than the air outside according to a 2011 research study. Breathing diesel pollution can contribute to asthma, cancer, and neurological conditions that impair students’ ability to pay attention in class, leading to lower scores on standardized tests.

But cost remains the biggest barrier for schools to get clean buses since an ESB can cost three times more to purchase than a diesel bus.

The guide covers everything you need to know about the case for electric school buses. Topics include:

The rapid spread of electric vehicles

The dangers of diesel school buses for kids’ health

Do ESBs have enough range for your school’s bus routes?

Alternatives to ESBs like propane and CNG buses

Grant funding and new types of financing such as service agreements to acquire ESBs with zero upfront cost

How parents, students and community members can help their schools get ESBs sooner

Fill out the form below and then check your email for the white paper download link.