(Free White Paper) Think Outside Your Budget

Miniature School Bus on top of Money.

Short on funds for fleet technology? Get creative.

Budgets for school bus fleets are tight—and next year may not be any better. You have options for funding outside the traditional school budget. The better you equip your fleet to succeed within current budgetary limitations, the better you set it up to weather what’s on the horizon.

Download our free white paper for more on:

  • Working with professional services to find and secure grants
  • Filing for Medicaid reimbursement
  • Doing more with fleet technology you already have
  • Taking advantage of line-installed fleet management hardware
  • Working with your provider to uncover resources and tools

