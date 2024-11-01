(Free White Paper) Transforming Electric School Bus Infrastructure with First Charge™

The transition to electric school buses (ESBs) is revolutionizing student transportation and helping school districts across the U.S. reduce their environmental impact. However, many districts have encountered significant challenges with charging infrastructure, especially when it comes to cost and complexity. First ChargeTM, a patent-pending, modular, and scalable solution, is designed by school bus operators for school bus operators to address these very challenges.

Unlike traditional charging systems that require costly trenching and construction, First ChargeTM utilizes an innovative hub-and-spoke design with all components installed above ground. This eliminates the need for extensive subsurface work, significantly reducing installation costs and speeding up deployment. The system is highly flexible, capable of adapting to fleet growth and operational changes over time.

Available in four different configurations—including ground-based and floating options for areas prone to flooding—First ChargeTM ensures districts can meet their electrification needs efficiently and affordably. The system supports up to 45 chargers and is available through a convenient subscription model that includes energy management, maintenance, and fleet optimization.

