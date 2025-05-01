(Free White Paper) Understanding PoC Services, Systems, and Devices for Schools and School Districts

Remember the Nextel two-way radios that revolutionized business communications? Today’s Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) is the next generation in nationwide radio systems with instant group voice and video calling. Modern PoC radio systems are transforming school transportation communications with improved student safety and more efficient operations and logistics.

This white paper will review how PoC works and the key benefits, the different types of PoC devices and systems, and integration options that are available.

Key takeaways from this informative white paper:

How PoC systems work utilizing cellular 4G/5G/LTE cellular networks

The significant difference between different PoC vendors and systems

Comparison of subscription-based PoC services and customer-owned PoC systems

How GPS and fleet dispatching works and the key benefits

How large school districts can manage and operate their own PoC system

The different types of PoC devices, including handheld and mobile radios

How to easily add PoC radios and wide area coverage to existing two-way radio systems

Fill out the form below and then check your email for the white paper download link.