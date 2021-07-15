Thursday, July 15, 2021
(Free White Paper) Use Smart Fleet Technology For Driver Retention

Fleets in every industry face a persisting driver shortage. To stay staffed with safe, professional drivers, many companies recruit from competitors, and even other industries, in an ongoing cycle of turnover that leaves difficult-to-fill gaps. Before reaching for the proverbial wallet, explore other methods of retaining drivers and operators, especially your top performers.

Download our free white paper to read more about:

  • Paying attention to their work environment—the school bus
  • Ensuring their vehicles are mechanically safe to operate
  • Maintaining vehicle health to avoid lost drive time and dangerous situations
  • Equipping drivers with the right ELD solution and digital mobile technology
  • Setting every driver up to succeed and rewarding your top-performers
  • Protecting your drivers and their careers from false accusations

