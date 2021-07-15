(Free White Paper) Use Smart Fleet Technology For Driver Retention

Fleets in every industry face a persisting driver shortage. To stay staffed with safe, professional drivers, many companies recruit from competitors, and even other industries, in an ongoing cycle of turnover that leaves difficult-to-fill gaps. Before reaching for the proverbial wallet, explore other methods of retaining drivers and operators, especially your top performers.

Download our free white paper to read more about:

Paying attention to their work environment—the school bus

Ensuring their vehicles are mechanically safe to operate

Maintaining vehicle health to avoid lost drive time and dangerous situations

Equipping drivers with the right ELD solution and digital mobile technology

Setting every driver up to succeed and rewarding your top-performers

Protecting your drivers and their careers from false accusations