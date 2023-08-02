Thursday, August 3, 2023
Free White Paper: What To Expect From Professional Fleet Telematics Installation

By Claudia Newton

Telematics hardware for high-value fleet assets with complex systems can’t deliver usable data unless it’s installed properly. For quality data and minimal risk of downstream issues, rely on a professional installation team to ensure the telematics are installed and set up perfectly the first time—without unnecessary vehicle damage.

Download our free white paper to learn more about:

  • Which fleet types and sizes would most benefit from professional telematics installation
  • Engaging the team as early as possible to ensure a smooth installation from the start
  • Expecting the provider’s professional install team to work efficiently and thoroughly
  • How implementation, installation and quality control teams ensure the telematics system works
  • What should be included, such as full-service project management for minimal disruption

