(Free White Paper) Your School Bus Operation May be Eligible for COVID-19 Funding Relief

Learn about available technology and what this technology can mean for your school district during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

You may be eligible for new CARES Act funds to upgrade student safety. Congress approved a second pandemic relief bill with $81.9 billion dedicated to help support educational institutions – including a $54.3 billion Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER), and a $1.3 billion Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER).

Download the white paper below to learn:

  • What funding is available and the eligibility criteria
  • The school bus technologies districts can apply for ESSER and GEER grants for
  • What these technologies can mean to your school district today and how they can drive value beyond COVID-19

