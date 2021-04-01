Thursday, April 1, 2021
Home Whitepapers Rethink Your School Bus Shop & Keep Your Fleet Healthy
Whitepapers

Rethink Your School Bus Shop & Keep Your Fleet Healthy

By Claudia Newton
Image courtesy of Bendix.

Reactive vehicle maintenance is a pricey, ongoing game of whack-a-mole. Something breaks, you fix it. If you want healthier school buses and a shop that runs more smoothly, shift gears to a more proactive approach. That means modern maintenance solutions that enhance your existing preventative measures. And predictive maintenance solutions that go further to prevent issues and breakdowns.

Download this free whitepaper for more on:

  • Streamlining processes for fewer breakdowns and compliance violations
  • Predicting and preventing breakdowns—and big-ticket repairs
  • Reducing costs with over-the-air Cummins engine updates
  • Integrating vehicle inspections with maintenance workflows
  • Empowering non-technical personnel to support and drive maintenance initiatives

Fill out the form below and then check your email for the white paper download link.

Previous articleSchool Bus Illegal Passing Legislation Catches Second Wind in Congress
Next articleTop 5 Services to Look for From a Student Transportation GPS Vendor

Digital Editions

April 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on upcoming school district budgets, contractors, illegal passing, and more. Read...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.