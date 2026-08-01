Allendale Public Schools Eliminates Bus Routes Amid Driver Shortage

Allendale Public Schools in Michigan is establishing new non-transportation zones for the upcoming school year, meaning school buses will no longer pick up students living in certain areas as the district responds to an ongoing driver shortage, reported WZZM 13.

According to the news report, Superintendent Garth Cooper said recruiting and retaining drivers has become increasingly difficult, in part because of the position’s split schedule.

“It’s a very challenging position,” Cooper said. “The hours are not ideal because you work in the morning, then you go home, and then you work in the afternoon. That’s unique for this type of job.”

The district keeps driver job postings open throughout the year and pays applicants while they complete required training, Cooper said.

“We keep the posting open. It never ends. We’re constantly seeking recruits,” he added.

The shortage has also complicated transportation for extracurricular activities. Cooper said all available drivers are typically completing elementary school routes until 4:30 or 5 p.m., while many high school athletic competitions begin at 4 p.m.

The district reportedly considered using passenger vans for smaller athletic teams, but Cooper said Michigan law restricts the use of larger vans without a commercial driver’s license.

Community members reportedly expressed mixed reactions following the announcement. One commenter attributed the shortage to the district’s driver wages and said increasing pay could improve recruitment. Another parent raised safety concerns about young children walking longer distances, particularly during severe weather or when their parents are working.

The district’s new non-transportation and walk zones are reportedly scheduled to take effect at the beginning of the upcoming school year. Allendale Public Schools has not indicated how many students or existing bus routes will be affected by the changes.

Written with the assistance of AI.

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