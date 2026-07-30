Applebee’s Brings Back Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive in New Jersey

Doherty Enterprises has launched its annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive at participating Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar restaurants across New Jersey, collecting donations for students ahead of the new school year, reported WDHA News.

According to the news report, yellow school buses will remain parked outside participating restaurants through late August, serving as visible collection points for new school supplies and monetary contributions. Donated materials will be loaded onto the buses and delivered directly to local schools or community organizations that help students prepare for classes.

The Applebee’s location in Bridgewater will reportedly accept donations through Aug. 28. The supplies collected there will benefit students at Adamsville Elementary School.

In Howell Township, the local Applebee’s will collect donations through Aug. 19. The restaurant plans to deliver the supplies to Howell Township Public Schools on Aug. 31. “Supporting the communities we serve is at the heart of everything we do,” Timothy Doherty, president of Doherty Enterprises, said via the article. “Each year, our Stuff the Bus campaign brings neighbors, guests and local organizations together at their local Applebee’s to help students start the school year with the supplies they need.”

Doherty added that seeing communities come together through the campaign and make a meaningful difference for local families is “incredible.”

In addition to collecting supplies and financial donations, some participating restaurants will reportedly organize related fundraising events, including flapjack breakfasts and bake sales. Customers are encouraged to contact their local Applebee’s to learn which fundraisers and collection activities are planned nearby.

Doherty Enterprises, which operates multiple restaurant locations throughout New Jersey, has held the Stuff the Bus campaign in previous years. The company brought the program back to support families facing the expense of purchasing notebooks, writing materials, backpacks and other classroom essentials.

Written with the Assistance of AI.

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