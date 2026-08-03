Central, West Florida School Districts Seek Bus Drivers Before Classes Resume

A school district serving a county between Walt Disney World and the Tampa area is working to fill dozens of school bus driver vacancies as they prepare for the start of the new academic year, reported Tampa-Bay 28.

Polk County Public Schools has more than 60 full-time driver positions unfilled. The district is offering a starting wage of $19.46 per hour and full benefits as it works to recruit additional employees and provide reliable transportation for students.

George Millar, director of transportation operations for Polk County Public Schools, said the county’s rapid growth has intensified the district’s staffing needs.

“The rapid growth though has escalated the need to make sure we have a full complement of drivers, because the more drivers we have in the driver’s seat of the buses, the more reliable our students can get to school and get to school on time and safely,” Millar told local news reporters.

The vacancies in Polk County are part of a wider regional demand for school bus drivers ahead of the first day of classes. Pasco County Schools reportedly plans to hold a transportation hiring event from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at the district office in Land O’ Lakes. Prospective employees may register through the district. Pasco County is seeking candidates for transportation positions as it prepares for the coming school year.

Hillsborough County Public Schools serving the Tampa area is also seeking approximately 80 school bus drivers. The district’s next hiring event is reportedly scheduled for Aug. 19, and interested candidates are being directed to submit applications through its employment website.

The School District of Manatee County needs 11 drivers, according to local news reporters. Information about available positions and application requirements is available through the district. Unfilled positions near the start of school can affect route coverage and on-time service. Transportation departments must also allow applicants time to complete licensing, training and other employment requirements before they can begin transporting students.

The hiring efforts are intended to strengthen driver rosters before students return and reduce the possibility of transportation delays or disruptions during the opening weeks of school.

Editor’s note: The original news article this report links to contained a typo. Polk County’s starting wage is $19.46 per hour, not $9.46.

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