Florida School District to Host Transportation Hiring Event

The Lee County School District is seeking to fill immediate openings for school bus operators and mechanics through a transportation job fair later this month, reported Cape Coral Breeze.

According to the news report, the hiring event will be held from 4 p.m.to 6 p.m. July 23 at the school district in Fort Myers, Florida. District transportation recruiters will be on hand to discuss available positions, explain job qualifications, and guide prospective employees through the hiring process.

Officials said the event is designed to connect Southwest Florida job seekers with careers in student transportation, an area where many school districts nationwide continue working to recruit and retain qualified employees. The district is hiring both school bus operators and mechanics, with starting pay set at $19.57 per hour for each position. Immediate openings are available, according to the district.

Applicants interested in becoming school bus drivers must have at least five years of driving experience, a satisfactory driving record, and a Social Security card. The district reportedly noted that candidates do not need to already possess a commercial driver’s license, as it provides free CDL training for qualified applicants. In addition to paid training, the School District of Lee County said it offers flexible work hours and benefits for full-time employees.

According to the article, school districts across the country have increasingly promoted transportation careers through hiring events, paid training programs, and expanded benefits in an effort to address ongoing workforce needs. Many districts have also lowered barriers to entry by providing CDL training for prospective drivers while maintaining safety and licensing requirements.

District officials encouraged anyone interested in a career in student transportation to attend the event and speak directly with recruiters about employment opportunities and the application process. Additional information about transportation careers with the Lee County School District is available through the district’s employment resources.

Written with the assistance of AI.

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