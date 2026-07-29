Las Vegas-Area Developing Transportation Plan Ahead of New School Start Times

The Clark County School District (CCSD) in Nevada is reviewing its school bus routes and preparing to expand its transportation workforce as new school start times take effect for the 2026-2027 academic year, reported 8 News Now.

Students are reportedly scheduled to return to classrooms in two weeks under a revised bell schedule that will allow high school students to begin classes later. The changes are also expected to affect school bus routes and traffic patterns throughout Clark County.

Under the new schedule, middle schools will generally begin at 7:30 a.m., high schools at 8:30 a.m., and elementary schools at 9:15 a.m. District high schools currently begin at 7 a.m., while elementary and middle school starting times vary but are generally 8 or 9 a.m.

Amber Rideout, the district’s assistant superintendent of transportation, said the transportation plan remains under review. CCSD operates what it identifies as the nation’s largest school bus fleet.

“We are still working and reviewing the routes,” Rideout told local news reporters. “What we do see is that there may be a need to increase some additional drivers.”

The CCSD approved the start-time changes in January. The decision reportedly included a one-time cost of $5.6 million to purchase additional school buses and hire 51 more drivers. The changes are also expected to create approximately $5.3 million in annual expenses.

Rideout said the district anticipates adding routes based on projections from a survey conducted before the schedule change. Transportation officials are also examining opportunities to consolidate routes and maintain efficiency.

The district previously said it plans to use bond funding to cover costs associated with expanding the bus fleet.

School bus crash data obtained by local news reporters showed crashes increased during the fall from 2023 through 2025. Rideout said sending buses onto the roads later could improve visibility and potentially reduce crashes. “My hope is that with the increase of visibility by just daylight that would actually prevent some of that because there will be greater awareness and visibility,” Rideout said.

District officials are expected to finalize routes as the first day of school approaches.

Written with the assistance of AI.

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