Man Accused of Recklessly Driving Unregistered School Bus in Florida

A 23-year-old man was arrested after authorities said he recklessly drove an unregistered yellow school bus in southwest Miami-Dade County without a commercial driver’s license, reported Local 10.

According to the news report, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at about 3:14 p.m. Saturday tfollowing reports of a school bus being driven recklessly.

Deputies later located the school bus and identified the driver as Erick Anthony Moore, the report states. Moore was reportedly unable to provide information identifying the owner of the bus.

A records check reportedly showed that Moore’s regular driver’s license was suspended and that he had never been issued a CDL. Authorities also determined that the school bus was not registered. Additionally, deputies learned that Moore might have an active fugitive warrant. It was later confirmed that the warrant was active. Details about the out-of-county warrant, including the jurisdiction that issued it and the underlying allegations, were not immediately available.

Moore was taken into custody and issued traffic citations. He was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended license, operating a commercial vehicle without a commercial driver’s license, and operating an unregistered vehicle. He was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County.

Online jail records reportedly indicated that Moore was granted an $800 bond on the charges stemming from the school bus incident. However, he remained in custody without bond because of the out-of-county warrant. It is unclear whether any passengers were aboard the bus, where Moore obtained the vehicle or whether it was affiliated with a school district or transportation provider. Information about Moore’s next scheduled court appearance and whether he had retained an attorney was not immediately available.

Written with the assistance of AI.

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