Maryland Bus Driver Pays Fine for Crash that Killed 11-Year-Old Bicyclist

A Montgomery County Public Schools bus driver cited in connection with crash last fall that killed an 11-year-old bicyclist has paid a fine rather than proceed to trial, reported WUSA 9.

According to the news report, Ivan Rivas, 55, accepted a negligent driving charge Thursday and agreed to pay a $390 fine. The disposition also adds three points to his driver’s license. Rivas had been scheduled for a nonjury trial.

The charge reportedly accused Rivas of driving in a careless and imprudent manner that endangered property, life and people. It was filed in February following the death of Summer Lim, a student at Earle B. Wood Middle School.

Summer was reportedly riding her bicycle on a sidewalk shortly before 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 9. As she attempted to cross the road, the school bus driven by Rivas was already turning through the intersection.

Investigators determined that both Rivas and Summer each contributed to the circumstances that led to the crash. Officials said Summer entered the crosswalk after the bus had begun moving through it.

Rivas reportedly stopped after the collision but then traveled nearly 30 additional feet before bringing the bus to a complete stop. Summer was found near the rear of the bus.

Police said Rivas had driven the same school bus route for more than 15 years before the fatal crash. Information about his current employment status with Montgomery County Public Schools was not provided. No additional charges against Rivas were reported.

Written with the assistance of AI.

Related: South Dakota Teen Bicyclist Dead After School Bus Crash

Related: Distracted Driving Maryland Man Convicted in Fatal Crash with School Bus

Related: School Bus Crashes into Maryland Building Injuring Three

Related: Minnesota Driver Sentenced to Probation in School Bus Crash that Injured 21 Students