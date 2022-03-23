Nevada School District Raises Pay Amid Bus Driver Shortage

The Clark County School District raised its hourly pay to $29 in response to a staff shortage that is threatening the safe transportation of students to school, reported RGJ News.

The district has around 240 bus driver vacancies. Earlier this month, the district announced that bus driver hourly pay would rise ti $21.67 from $15.36 for newly hired drivers and to $29 from $20 an hour for experienced drivers.

Similarly, the Washoe County School District (WCSD) in Reno, Nevada, faces a similar situation as it has over 87 bus driver positions open this school year. As School Transportation News previously reported, Washoe County implemented rotating schedules of no school bus transportation for students who live in certain zones.

WCSD bus drivers reportedly get paid between $14.18 and $25.04 hourly. They are also full-time benefitted employees and are eligible for Nevada’s Public Employees Retirement System.

The district has also offered $2,000 incentive and recruitment bonuses to bus drivers.

