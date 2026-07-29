Ohio School Bus Drivers Complete Annual Safety Training

More than 140 school bus drivers and transportation staff members from across the region gathered at Bellefontaine High School for annual safety training ahead of the new school year, reported Peak News.

According to the news report, the County Plus in-service training on Wednesday fulfills Ohio’s continuing education requirements for school bus drivers while allowing regional transportation departments to collaborate and practice responses to emergencies that could arise during student transportation.

Transportation directors and drivers from Bellefontaine, Indian Lake, West Liberty-Salem, Urbana, Ridgemont, Kenton and Benjamin Logan reportedly participated. Several drivers from Graham and Hardin Northern also attended.

Participants reportedly rotated through hands-on stations designed to reinforce safety procedures and help drivers respond effectively under pressure. During one exercise, drivers entered a smoke-filled school bus and practiced evacuating and rescuing students. Another station gave participants hands-on experience using a fire extinguisher to respond to a potential bus fire.

School bus drivers also practiced removing students from a school bus positioned on its side, simulating the conditions they could encounter following a rollover crash. A maneuverability station focused on navigating tight turns and confined spaces similar to those drivers may face along daily routes and on school property.

Inside the school, participants attended classroom presentations covering transportation safety topics. They also used driving simulators that recreated difficult road and weather conditions, allowing drivers to practice decision-making in a controlled setting without putting students or equipment at risk. Transportation directors discussed the planning behind the annual event and reviewed feedback from participants.

Several local public safety agencies reportedly supported the training, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Bellefontaine Police Department and Bellefontaine Fire & EMS. Representatives shared their expertise and emphasized coordination among school transportation departments, law enforcement officers, and emergency responders during bus-related incidents.

The training reportedly concluded with a gift card raffle for participants. With classes scheduled to begin soon throughout the region, organizers said the annual in-service helps ensure drivers are prepared to transport students safely. The program placed an emphasis on professionalism, emergency preparedness, and protecting the students who depend on school transportation each day.

Written with the assistance of AI.

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