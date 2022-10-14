Friday, October 14, 2022
Ohio School District Launches Investigation After Alleged School Bus Segregation

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Stock photo.

Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools in Summit County, Ohio launched a full investigation after a a parent alleged her and other black children was separated from white students on the school bus because of their races, reported Cleveland19 News.

The mother claims that the school bus driver forced black students to site at the front of the bus and did not allow them to sit with other white kids at the back of the bus.

The mother contacted school district officials, who reportedly told her that seat assignments had changed due to behavioral problems on the bus. It was also stated that by law school districts have the right to sit students wherever they see fit.

The mother reportedly stated that separating the black kids from the white kids on the bus constitutes segregation.

The Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools District has confirmed it launched a full investigation and will be conducting interviews with the mother, students and bus drivers.

The district reportedly first learned about the incident from the mother’s email. The mother is working with administrators to get to the root of this turn of events, the article adds.

