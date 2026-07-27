School Bus Driver Credited with Protecting Students from Falling Tree

A school bus driver is being credited with protecting 14 children and three adults after a large pine tree fell onto their bus as they traveled through Newbury, New Hampshire, reported Valley News.

Jesse Aiken was reportedly driving children enrolled in Claremont’s Red and Blue Project, a district leadership program for incoming sixth graders, Wednesday afternoon when the incident occurred.

Aiken said he was traveling about 50 mph on Route 103 near Todd Lake when he noticed a pine tree moving alongside the road. He initially thought wind was causing the movement but realized the surrounding trees were still.

“My first reaction was to hit the brakes,” Aiken told local news reporters. “Then I’m thinking, I can’t stop in time.”

With only seconds to react, Aiken reportedly accelerated in hopes of passing beneath the falling tree. The tree, which he estimated was more than 100 feet tall, struck the rear portion of the bus roof and briefly lifted the vehicle’s front wheels from the roadway.

The impact reportedly caused significant damage to the bus, but no one sustained serious injuries. Claremont Police Chief Brent Wilmot said he did not believe anyone was transported by ambulance. He described the injuries as minor and caused by occupants being jostled during the impact.

Aiken slowed the bus and stopped safely. Its windshield was splintered but remained intact. School Resource Officer Crystal Simonds, who runs the leadership program, called 911 and contacted parents. Counselors Paige Simonds and Vicky Bonneau also assisted the students as Newbury volunteer rescue personnel responded.

Aiken praised the children, ages 10 and 11, for remaining calm and staying in their seats despite becoming emotional. Many parents arrived and reunited with their children at the scene. A second bus transported the remaining students back to Claremont.

Superintendent Tim Broadrick lauded Aiken’s “decisive and quick actions” and recognized Crystal Simonds and Wilmot for their “calm response and leadership.” Aiken stated that accelerating likely prevented the tree from striking the front of the bus more directly.

“You want to make sure everyone is safe,” he said.

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