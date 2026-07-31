Washoe County School District in Nevada Launches New Bus Tracking System

The Washoe County School District in northwest Nevada is introducing a new system that will allow families to track school buses and receive real-time transportation updates, reported KOLO 8 News.

According to the article, the district is partnering with Zum to provide families with information about the location of their child’s bus and whether it is expected to arrive on schedule. Families and students may download mobile apps to view bus schedules and access the tracking system.

Washoe County School District Chief Operating Officer Adam Searcy said the district transports about 20,000 students to and from school each day. He said the system is designed to improve communication among students, families, and the district during those trips.

“It will also be useful for families whose children are traveling to and from extracurricular activities like games and field trips, helping them keep track of where their children are and when they will be returning to the school,” Searcy said via the report.

Access to Zum notifications and transportation information will reportedly be limited to individuals listed as a student’s guardian in the district’s Infinite Campus system. The district is asking families to review their accounts and ensure their contact information is current so they can access the service and receive updates.

Elementary school students will reportedly receive a physical bus pass during the first week of school. Parents and guardians will be instructed to attach the pass to the student’s backpack. Middle and high school students with smartphones will use the Zum-Riders app as their bus pass. Students who do not have a smartphone will receive a physical pass instead.

If students forget their physical or digital pass or cannot access it when boarding, the bus driver will be able to scan them into the system. The process is intended to ensure students may still board their assigned buses while maintaining an accurate transportation record.

Written with the assistance of AI.

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