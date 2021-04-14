Accelerating De-Carbonization: Propane Council Keynote Address to Kick Off Green Bus Summit Virtual Conference

WASHINGTON D.C — Tucker Perkins, president & CEO of the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), will provide this year’s keynote address at the Green Bus Summit Virtual Conference, presented by School Transportation News, April 20 to 22.

Perkins will take the virtual stage at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 20. Titled “Accelerating De-Carbonization with Propane School Buses,” Perkins’s address will detail why more than 1,000 school districts across the country are investing in propane autogas to provide a clean, safe ride to school for their students without sacrificing the performance, affordability and reliability required of a school bus. He will also compare propane autogas buses to other alternative energy solutions and detail how propane autogas school buses are the best option to accelerate the de-carbonization of the school transportation market fastest.

The three-day virtual conference boasts a variety of training and education opportunities for attendees on the latest advancements in green bus technology and alternative energies for the school transportation industry.

In addition to the keynote address, the Propane Council will also be host two more virtual sessions for attendees. “A Key Energy for a Low-Carbon Future” will be held at 1:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 20, and a virtual alternative round table discussion titled, “A+ Fuel for School Transportation,” is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 21, featuring three school transportation directors finding success with propane autogas school buses.

The virtual conference is free to attend by registering at www.greenbussummit.com.

For more information on propane autogas school buses, visit Propane.com.

