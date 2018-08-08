NASDPTS Seeks Applicants to Fill Administrative, Member Services Director Position
Jennifer Bruce announced she is retiring from the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS), concluding a nearly 30-year career providing...
‘Shop Class’ Provides Potential Pipeline for School Bus Technician Shortage
Greg Miller knows just how hard it has become to attract and hire school bus mechanics. “A lot of it is word of mouth,” said...
No Bullies Allowed
Bullying prevention is becoming more of a nationwide school district priority. According to the McGovern Medical School in Houston, bullying is defined as the...
(Free Webinar) Clean School Bus Program Round 1 Winners and Waitlisters...
In November, we expect the EPA will announce the winners of its Round 1 lottery for the Clean School Bus Program. Many districts that...
(STN Podcast E133) 80 Percent Retention Rate: Texas District Shares School...
School Bus Safety Week is in full swing, an AI technology pilot yields positive results near Atlanta, there’s a new NAPT executive director and...
Veteran’s Day Celebrated at TSD Conference, Trade Show with Honorary Donation
This year’s Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs Conference and Trade Show takes place on Veteran’s Day. To honor those who served, STN...
