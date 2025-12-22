Monday, December 22, 2025
Buyer’s Guide 2026

Artwork for cover and divider pages created by Kimber Horne using generative A.I. in Adobe Firefly.
Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal agencies, manufacturers, dealers, and suppliers.

Read the full 2026 Buyer’s Guide.

Data & Statistics
School Bus OEM Production Data
Industry Purchasing Trends
2026 Electric Powertrain Specifications

Organizations and Associations
State and Province Directory
National Associations
Federal Agencies

Bus OEM’s and Dealers

Components and Service Suppliers

Companies by Category
Company Listings

Publisher’s Commentary

