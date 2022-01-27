Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo Announces Navistar President and CEO as 2022 Keynote

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Organizers of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, North America’s largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event, today announced Mathias Carlbaum, president and CEO of Navistar, Inc., as a keynote speaker at the 11th annual show, which is returning to the Long Beach Convention Center in Southern California from May 9-12, 2022.

As the top executive of a leading North American commercial vehicle manufacturer, Carlbaum will share his perspectives on the rapid changes taking place across the fleet transportation sector, including how electrification, connectivity, and autonomous technologies are shaping the future of the industry. Carlbaum will discuss the industry’s accelerated transition to zero- and ultra-low-emission commercial vehicles and offer his insight into what this means for fleets and OEMs as demand increases at an astounding pace.

“This is a decisive year for our industry. I’m convinced the North American market will lead a revolution in commercial transportation, and I’m excited to share my vision with the ACT Expo audience,” said Mathias Carlbaum, president and CEO of Navistar, Inc. “Sustainability is a key driver as we work to reimagine the way people and goods are moved. Navistar is committed to using proven engineering and leading technology to take mobility and transport to the next level, enabling prosperity in our communities for generations to come.”

Navistar manufactures International brand of commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus brand of school and commercial buses, and several other innovative brands. The OEM is returning to ACT Expo 2022 as one of the show’s top sponsors and will showcase a robust lineup of its latest advanced clean vehicles, which utilize connected tech and zero-emission power systems along with other breakthrough technologies to create value for fleet operators.

“ACT Expo is the annual epicenter where industry leaders showcase their contributions to the holistic change in the transportation sector that is now underway,” said Erik Neandross, CEO at Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), the producers of ACT Expo. “We are thrilled to have Mathias and the Navistar team in this spotlight role, and we look forward to hearing about the company’s latest thinking and plans to supply cutting-edge technologies that will allow their customers to operate with greater economic and environmental sustainability.”

At the onset of hockey stick growth curves for clean advanced vehicle technologies and lower carbon fuels, ACT Expo will showcase the increasingly wide array of vehicles spanning all weight classes, applications, and fuel types, including battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, propane, and natural gas vehicles, along with autonomous and connected technologies and renewable fuels. ACT Expo is a “one stop shop” where attendees can find solution providers for the entire clean transportation ecosystem and learn best practices to deploy those technologies successfully. Returning presenting sponsors Daimler Trucks North America, Penske Transportation Solutions and Shell, along with leading light-, medium-, and heavy-duty vehicle manufacturers will fill every square foot of the sold-out ACT Expo exhibit hall, together with industry-leading infrastructure and fuel suppliers, and a range of other important industry stakeholders.

The four-day, fleet-focused agenda will spotlight the incredible acceleration taking place across the advanced transportation and clean energy sectors. Through dynamic keynotes, breakout sessions, and workshops, attendees will gain unmatched insight into the business case and changing dynamics driving fleets to invest in advanced clean transportation solutions, including: a growing availability of low- and zero-emission vehicles; increased availability and consumption of renewable low carbon fuels; financial incentives, policies, regulations and other initiatives to rapidly expand clean fueling and charging infrastructure; a rapid acceleration in corporate sustainability commitments; and much more.

Attendees can take advantage of early bird registration rates and save more than $500 on a full conference pass by registering by January 28, 2022. For more information, visit www.actexpo.com.

About the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo:

ACT Expo is North America’s largest conference and expo showcasing real-world application of the latest transportation technologies, drivetrains, and clean fuels. ACT Expo combines the best educational content in the industry with a cutting-edge trade show floor showcasing the most innovative technologies on the market today. In its 11th year, the conference and expo is set for May 9 to 12, in Long Beach, California and is expected to assemble attendees from across the advanced vehicle and alternative fuels industries. The annual event is produced by Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), the leading North American consulting firm specializing in market development for low- and zero-emission transportation technologies, infrastructure, and ultra-low carbon fuels for commercial transportation. Learn more at www.actexpo.com and www.gladstein.org.