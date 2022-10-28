Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo Opens Early Bird Registration and Fleet Award Nominations

SANTA MONICA, Calif.,- Organizers of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo today announced the opening of early bird registration, as well as the nomination process for its 2023 Fleet Awards. Now in its 12th year, ACT Expo is the official annual meeting place for fleet transportation executives focused on achieving both economic and environmental sustainability. More than 8,500 attendees are anticipated to participate as the event moves to the Anaheim Convention Center in Southern California from May 1-4, 2023, with Daimler Truck North America, Penske Transportation Solutions, and Shell returning as the event’s presenting sponsors.

The four-day conference will feature executive panels, workshops, and keynotes that provide fleet operators real-world insights into the major trends, unprecedented funding opportunities, and innovative technologies transforming the commercial transportation sector. The opportunity to submit speaker abstracts for dynamic case studies and compelling presentations on advancements in clean vehicles and renewable fuels, advanced energy management, fueling infrastructure, and the regulatory and funding landscape closes on November 2, 2022.

“Fleet operators are facing immense pressure from both regulators and customers to decarbonize their operations, while simultaneously needing to maintain reliable and profitable operations,” said Erik Neandross, chief executive officer at Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), the nation’s leading clean transportation and energy consulting firm and the producer of ACT Expo. “ACT Expo provides the best opportunity for these fleet executives to gain hands-on access to the array of commercially available and developing solutions, to hear lessons learned from early adopters, to discover financial incentives to reduce total cost of ownership, and make the connections needed to successfully deploy a low- or zero-emission fleet.”

Nominations for the annual ACT Expo Fleet Awards are open until November 18, 2022, providing an opportunity to spotlight extraordinary accomplishments in sustainable transportation. ACT Expo Fleet Award winners, recognized on the conference’s main stage, serve as leading examples in the following categories:

In it for the Long Haul – Organizations with a long-term commitment to sustainable transportation, Leading Carrier – Organizations demonstrating a commitment to a sustainable supply chain, Leading Private Fleet – Private companies going beyond requirements to green their fleet, Leading Public Fleet – Government fleets demonstrating leadership in procurement and deployment of alternative fuels and advanced vehicle technology, Transit and Mobility – Organizations demonstrating leadership in sustainable passenger transport, including buses, taxis, carsharing, and shuttles, Leading Airport Fleet – Fleets leading in alt fuel and advanced vehicle technology at airports, Leading Off-Road Fleet – Fleets leading in sustainable off-road equipment and vehicles, such as ports, warehouses, agriculture, mining, and construction, Leading School Fleet – School district or school bus operator leading in sustainable school bus transportation, Leading Shipper – Organizations demonstrating a commitment to a sustainable supply chain.

ACT Expo’s expansive show floor will span 330,000 square feet of exhibit hall space at the Anaheim Convention Center and will feature more than 275 sponsors and exhibitors and 185 advanced clean vehicles and technologies. Attendees will gain hands-on access to the wide range of vehicles spanning all weight classes, applications, and fuel types, including battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, propane, and natural gas vehicles, along with autonomous and connected technologies and renewable fuels. ACT Expo provides fleet managers with an unmatched opportunity to connect with solution providers for the entire clean transportation ecosystem and learn best practices to deploy those technologies successfully and cost-effectively.

Attendees can take advantage of early bird registration rates and save more than 50% off a full conference pass by registering before November 18, 2022. For more information, visit www.actexpo.com.

About the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo:

ACT Expo is North America’s largest conference and expo showcasing solutions that drive economic and environmental fleet sustainability. Annually, ACT Expo combines the best educational content in the industry with a massive exhibit hall showcasing the most innovative technologies on the market today. In its 12th year, ACT Expo will take place May 1 to 4, 2023, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Southern California and is expected to assemble more than 8,500 attendees from across the advanced vehicle and alternative fuels industries. The annual event is produced by Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), the leading North American consulting firm specializing in market development for low- and zero-emission transportation technologies, infrastructure, and ultra-low carbon fuels for commercial transportation. Learn more at www.actexpo.com and www.gladstein.org.