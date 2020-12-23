BESI Zone Defence Panel

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — BESI, Inc. is excited to announce our newest product, the Zone Defense Panel. This clear vinyl panel is designed to separate the bus into zones, promoting social distancing and provide additional protection against the spread of airborne illnesses while meeting all the requirements set forth by NHSTA. It is easily mounted in any C or D type school bus utilizing heavy-duty magnets, eliminating any actions that could void the buses warranty.

The panel is designed with sturdy webbing and high-grade vinyl providing durability and

visual clarity. It is currently being used in multiple states and districts by numerous

transportation operators as a partition between the driver and passengers to provide an

added measure of safety for their employees. Please contact your local BESI distributor

for additional information and place your order today!

About Besi Inc.

BESI, Inc. has evolved into the leading aftermarket and OEM supplier of school bus upholstery, seatbelts and safety harnesses in the United States utilizing computerized applications for cutting and sewing. In addition, BESI, Inc. has also established itself as a quality supplier of RF welded fabricated parts and seatbelts for the medical and fire prevention industries. BESI, Inc. is committed to leading the way in supplying innovative quality transportation, medical and fire prevention products to our customers. We continue to ensure this committment by focusing on quality customer satisfaction and building upon our knowledge of the needs of the industries we serve.