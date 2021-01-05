Bytecurve Launches DriveOn Mobile App for School Bus Drivers

NAPERVILLE. Ill. — Bytecurve Holdings, a leading provider for school transportation technology solutions, has launched an innovative mobile app (DriveOn) for school bus drivers and aides.

Managing changes to routes and schedules on a daily basis is a complex challenge for school districts. Keeping all team members up to date with changes is a time-consuming effort. The DriveOn app is specially designed to be the daily communication tool for all employees.

DriveOn enables the following:

Instant in-app or email messages

Real-time view of schedules and changes

Ability to check-in/out from any designated location, and many more exciting features.

The mobile app can be downloaded from the Apple or Android app stores. DriveOn requires authorization from the school district for access.

To help districts deal with the challenges presented by COVID-19, Bytecurve is offering the messaging app at no cost until June 30, 2021.

Please visit http://bytecurve.com/driver-communications.html for additional information.

About Bytecurve Holdings LLC

Bytecurve is based in Illinois and is one of the leading providers of software solutions for the school bus industry. Bytecurve’s flagship product provides a fully integrated Scheduling & Dispatch solution. Bytecurve also offers a Time & Attendance solution designed specifically for the school bus industry.