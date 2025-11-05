Durham School Services General Manager Krystal Tenace Honored as a Rising Star by School Transportation News

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – Durham School Services is proud to share that Krystal Tenace, General Manager in Schenectady, New York, was named a Rising Star by School Transportation News (STN) and is featured in the November issue of their magazine. Rising Stars, as defined by STN, are remarkable rising leaders making a difference in the School Bus Transportation industry. This recognition is based on nominations, and Krystal was selected as one of ten Rising Stars from a pool of 60 incredibly qualified nominees.

“When I was notified that I was named a rising star, I was shocked!” said Krystal Tenace, General Manager, Durham School Services. “Being a general manager in student transportation is the most stressful, rewarding career you could possibly have. You stress making sure your team is successful, and when they outshine your expectations, you cheer them on and feel so much pride! I am very grateful for my team and this recognition from my manager, Britt Liotta, and STN.”

Krystal began her career in student transportation as a bus assistant almost twenty years ago, when she was just 19 years old. She credits her mom, who was a bus driver and is currently a manager in the transportation field, for inspiring the start of her student transportation tenure. Since then, with the experience she has built by transitioning to various roles ranging from a bus driver, safety and training supervisor, and to a site supervisor, Krystal was most recently promoted to General Manager in August of this year.

Having held various roles in student transportation with such an expansive career, when asked about a memorable story, Krystal shared, “I cherish the years I spent on the buses as a monitor and a driver. That was the greatest experience. The students were always the best part of the job. Regardless if they were having a good day or bad day, before getting on my bus, I always tried to make sure they were smiling by the time they got off the bus.”

Once Krystal became a general manager, she carried that same sentiment and mindset when interacting with her team and vice versa, stating, “As a manager, I try to have the same effect on the employees, if they’re having a bad day, we crack jokes, tell stories, and try to make the day better. When I am having a bad day, my employees are what pull me through. They ask if they can help, tell “dad jokes”, and just in general, make our workplace the great place that it is each day!”

Britt Liotta, Regional Manager for Durham School Services, and the one who nominated Krystal as a Rising Star, shared, “I have seen Krystal’s growth as a leader and her determination to uplift her team and set them up for success so that they can focus on transporting students to school safely every day. The team has a great working relationship with Krystal, and together, they have built a supportive, positive work culture. Beyond that, Krystal has also helped build a strong relationship with our school district partner and demonstrates an incredible sense of responsibility and ambition in driving her team to positive results and performance. Congrats again, Krystal!”

