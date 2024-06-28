Durham School Services Will Bring Service Excellence to Columbia Borough School District in Pennsylvania

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. – Durham School Services, a leader in student transportation, will begin a new two-year partnership with the Columbia Borough School District (CBSD) starting this fall. Durham School Services currently serves five communities in Pennsylvania, while its sister brand, Petermann Bus, serves an additional five.

The new partnership will include the transportation of approximately 100 special needs students through a combination of 14 stand-alone and paired routes. To ensure the safety of students and our team members, all buses will be equipped with safety technology such as DriveCam Intelligent Fleet Camera Systems and Zonar Fleet Management and GPS System.

“The Columbia Borough School District looks forward to our partnership with Durham School Services to support all the district’s busing needs,” said Keith D. Ramsey, Business Manager, Columbia Borough School District. “Durham School Services is committed to and understands the importance of providing safe and dependable transportation for our students, which our families deserve. We are excited to have Durham School Services join the CBSD team.”

“We are thankful for the opportunity to continue building a stronger presence in Pennsylvania through this new partnership with the Columbia Borough School District,” said Bob Scarpa, Region Manager, Durham School Services. “The district entrusting the safety of their students to us is a significant representation of their confidence in our Company’s 100+ year history of providing safe service and reliability; we pride ourselves in our service excellence and our rich history. Our team is in great anticipation of this new journey with the CBSD and looks forward to getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn.”

About Durham School Services: As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.