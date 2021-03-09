Gatekeeper Partners with Bytecurve to Deliver Clarity, an Industry-First Integrated Video and School Bus Operating Platform

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia — Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (‘Gatekeeper’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: GSI) (OTC: GKPRF) (FSE: 1GK) a video and data solutions provider for public transportation and smart cities, is pleased to announce it has developed ClarityTM in partnership with ByteCurve. Clarity will be marketed and sold by Gatekeeper to school districts throughout North America as a comprehensive school bus management software solution that helps enable a post-pandemic safe and efficient transportation environment for school children.

In the development of Clarity, Gatekeeper partnered with ByteCurve. ByteCurve is an established technology provider for school bus transportation and has developed software solutions for school bus scheduling and dispatch, school bus driver time and attendance, as well as driver communications. ByteCurve’s solutions have been embraced by a global leading transportation provider and under the partnership, Gatekeeper becomes ByteCurve’s only video integration partner for the school bus market.

Clarity will also interface with Gatekeeper’s on-board mobile data collectors and video devices on school buses to integrate additional data elements such as GPS location, passenger counting, and video analysis for social distancing. Clarity provides school districts with the scheduling and on-bus video and data analysis tools they need to efficiently manage the logistics of their school bus operations.

Doug Dyment, President and CEO of Gatekeeper commented: “We are well aware of the challenges that school districts face as they adjust to post-pandemic guidelines for the safe transportation of school children. Clarity has been designed as an enabling software solution to help school districts operate in this new environment. We have already completed integration and testing of Clarity, and we are now conducting proof-of-concept testing with two school districts as we prepare to launch.”

GP Singh, Founder of ByteCurve commented: “We are delighted to partner with Gatekeeper to offer our solution to their school district customers. This partnership comes at an important time, since school districts are now actively looking for better tools to help them manage their school bus fleets. Gatekeeper has long standing and impressive business relationships in the industry and this product will help enable them to further improve their offerings and value.”

School districts are rapidly embracing video and data solutions on school buses to help provide a safer transportation environment for school children. Gatekeeper has installed more than 34,000 intelligent mobile data collectors and 100,000 video devices on school buses, for over 3,500 school district customers.

About Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

Gatekeeper is a leading provider of intelligent video and data solutions designed to provide a safer transportation environment for children, passengers, and public safety personnel on multiple transportation modes. The Company uses AI, video analytics, thermal cameras, and mobile data collectors to inter-connect public transit assets as part of intelligent transportation systems in a Smart City ecosystem. The Company’s Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) business model is an enabling transformation to a video and data solutions provider for intelligent transit and Smart Cities. For more information, visit www.gatekeeper-systems.com.