GreenPower Accelerates Production of All-Electric School Buses; Secures Financing Facility of Up to $18 Million to Convert Record Backlog

LOS ANGELES — GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (“GreenPower” or the “Company”) today announced accelerated production of its all-electric school bus lineup, supported by a financing facility of up to $18 million, deployable in tranches of up to $2 million. The facility is designed to optimize cash conversion cycles, enabling GreenPower to match capital deployment with production timing as the Company scales output.

“We are entering a period of meaningful operational leverage,” said Fraser Atkinson, CEO of GreenPower. “With more than $50 million in contracted orders for our Nano BEAST and BEAST school buses, this facility allows us to convert backlog into deliveries more efficiently. Before finalizing the facility, we pre-built over 100 Nano BEAST cab chassis and 30 BEAST chassis, significantly reducing production lead times. This creates a clear path toward accelerated revenue recognition, margin expansion, and improved operating cash flow.”

GreenPower remains the only fully electric OEM manufacturing both a Class 4 Type A and Class 8 Type D school bus. This vertically integrated, purpose-built platform strategy positions the Company to capture share as the school transportation sector transitions to zero-emission fleets supported by federal and state incentives.

