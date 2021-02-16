New Partnership to Eliminate Speeding Announced The Safe Operating Speed Alliance to Focus on Technology, Policies and Behavior

Washington, DC — Three leading safety focused organizations, Institute for Safer

Trucking, Aubrey Daniels International, and MAGTEC Products, Inc, today announced the

formation of a new safety organization, the Safe Operating Speed Alliance.

The mission is to save lives and prevent injuries through the adoption of technology, policies, regulations, and behavioral strategies to eliminate speeding. Speeding is one of the biggest causes of crashes on our roads and highways and the situation has only gotten worse over time and during the pandemic.

The new partnership’s primary advocacy goals are:

Require Speed Limiters be used on Class 7 & 8 trucks (Cullum Owings Large Truck Safe

Operating Speed Act);

underwriting, and recognition by FMCSA for beyond compliance.

limiters and methodology for setting and adjusting limits; and

risky behavior and speeding (ie. on-time incentives) and broader safety leadership and

safety culture issues.

“We are pleased to launch this new partnership of consulting, technology, and safety

organizations that will move the needle on addressing our nation’s speed related crashes and to focus on data driven methods to save lives and prevent injuries,” said John Lannen, Principal at Institute for Safer Trucking.

“Trucks not utilizing speed limiters have twice the rate of high speed crashes as those that do, and the general public overwhelmingly, 79% in favor, supports required speed limiter use.” Dr. Judy Agnew, Senior Vice President, Safety Solutions at Aubrey Daniels International, said, “The data is clear. Despite good intentions, governmental and organizational policies and practices have failed to reduce speeding. With a more scientific understanding of the root causes of this deadly behavior, the Safe Operating Speed Alliance will promote targeted strategies to address this deadly behavior more effectively. ADI is excited to partner with these other accomplished organizations to save lives.”

Gary Catapano, Chief Strategy & Safety Advisor, MAGTEC Products, Inc., said “Speeding has been the cause of nearly 10,000 deaths every year on our highway for decades now. Unlike other roadway safety issues which we have tackled and helped drive prevention the same cannot be said about speeding. Even with the speeding problem being called out by NTSB and other safety advocates over the years we still lack a comprehensive strategy and focus to reduce speeding related crashes. This has resulted in us becoming a speed tolerant culture. We will bring together various stakeholders with new ideas, approaches and suggestions to help immediately gain traction in the prevention of speeding and the often-tragic crashes resulting from it. Real solutions are available now and we need to consider and implement them”.

For more information on the alliance please visit their website at www.safeoperatingspeed.org.

About The Institute for Safer Trucking

The Institute for Safer Trucking is a nonprofit organization committed to fostering collaboration between trucking industry stakeholders to provide the public with an understanding of truck safety issues and the data driven solutions that can address them. We are a reliable resource for families of truck crash victims and survivors in need of help after their truck crash.

About MAGTEC Products Inc.

Specializes in developing and manufacturing commercial intelligent vehicle control systems that help prevent theft, prevent speeding and enhance safety compliance for all classes of vehicles, including heavy equipment industries. One of its newest intelligent speed-limiting technology products, SafeSpeed, is a patented solution that automatically limits vehicle speeds to posted speed limits in real time. MAGTEC’S headquarters are in Calgary, Alberta, and the company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries, MAGTEC Products (USA), Inc. and MAGTEC Asia, Inc.

About Aubrey Daniels International

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Aubrey Daniels International (ADI) knows that one thing remains constant: People power your business. ADI is dedicated to improving the safety and business performance of companies worldwide using positive, practical approaches grounded in the science of behavior and engineered to ensure long term sustainability. Through a suite of safety solutions including surveys, assessments, safety systems improvements, and safety leadership training and coaching, ADI provides the tools and methodologies to help organizations create sustainable safety cultures.