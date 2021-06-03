Nuvve and Romeo Power Announce Collaboration to Help Accelerate Vehicle-to-Grid Integration for Battery-Electric Commercial Vehicles

SAN DIEGO and LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Nuvve Holding Corp. (“Nuvve”) (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (“V2G”) GIVe™ platform, and Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, today announced a collaboration to integrate communication protocols between Nuvve’s V2G platform and Romeo Power’s battery management system (“BMS”).

This integration of Nuvve’s communication agent with Romeo Power’s BMS should enable Romeo Power battery systems to become V2G compatible, regardless of the commercial vehicle platform. Nuvve’s V2G technology should also allow excess energy from Romeo Power battery packs in parked EVs to be collected, stored, and shared to optimize grid stability. The platform also uniquely accounts for precise energy flow on both the vehicle and charging station sides, which is expected to help mitigate battery degradation.

Additionally, Romeo Power expects to be able to monitor and measure specific data related to battery life. Nuvve recently published a paper on the positive impact intelligent energy management has on battery health. With its proprietary technology, Nuvve’s V2G platform can reduce battery degradation while increasing access to clean energy and minimizing operating costs.

This collaboration enables Nuvve and Romeo Power to cooperate in supporting the broad EV ecosystem, including OEMs, charging station manufacturers and other technology providers to help lower the total cost of ownership for BEV fleet managers and accelerate the advancement of EV adoption.

The companies expect to share their data with OEM partners, which could lead to more cost-effective battery warranties. As EV battery prices decline, this is another step in providing innovative solutions to ease the transition to EVs, making them more affordable and accessible.

“We are excited to work with an energy technology leader like Romeo Power to continue building an ecosystem of solutions providers to electrify commercial vehicle fleets,” said Gregory Poilasne, Chairman and CEO of Nuvve. “Ultimately, we need innovation across the transportation and energy industries to create a zero-carbon world.”

“Integrating Nuvve’s V2G technology with our battery management systems is yet another step by Romeo Power to continue supporting the advancement of electrification in commercial vehicles,” commented Romeo Power CEO, Lionel Selwood, Jr. “We are committed to working collaboratively with industry leaders within the battery ecosystem to maximize benefits to our customers as they pursue extended battery range, safety and reliability.”

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) is accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology. Its mission is to lower the cost of electric vehicle ownership while supporting the integration of renewable energy sources, including solar and wind. Nuvve’s Grid Integrated Vehicle, GIVe™, platform is refueling the next generation of electric vehicle fleets through intelligent, bidirectional charging solutions. Since its founding in 2010, Nuvve has launched successful V2G projects on five continents and is deploying commercial services worldwide by developing partnerships with utilities, automakers, and electric vehicle fleets. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, California, and can be found online at www.nuvve.com.

About Romeo Power, Inc.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) is an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications. The company’s suite of advanced hardware, combined with its innovative battery management system, delivers the safety, performance, reliability and configurability its customers need to succeed. Romeo Power’s 113,000 square-foot manufacturing facility brings its flexible design and development process inhouse to pack the most energy dense modules on the market. To keep up with everything Romeo Power, please follow the Company on social @romeopowerinc or visit https://romeopower.com.