Pegasus Specialty Vehicles Announces First Dealer Signed

DUNKIRK, Ohio – Pegasus Specialty Vehicles announces a dealer partnership with Hudson Bus Sales in DFW, TX. Hudson will specialize in Commercial, Government and Retail markets segments from Pegasus, as well as being able to sell and service the school bus side of the business. Pegasus President Brian Barrington is quoted saying “We believe that a strong dealer network will be a key contributor to our success and starting with Hudson Bus Sales we know that we have started extremely strong!”

Hudson Bus Sales is a full-service bus dealership and service provider operating in the Texas area that serves large and small groups all across the US. Launched by industry veteran and expert Brad Hudson, the company seeks to provide transport solutions for organizations looking for vehicles that can move people in large groups. Hudson Bus Sales also provides after sales services such as mechanical repairs, maintenance, graphics, and body repair. Their customers include government agencies, religious groups, childcare, schools, commercial bus operators and non-profits.

“We are excited to partner with Pegasus Bus to offer new, innovative products at a time when they are most needed. Massive industry consolidation has left our customers with fewer options, less competition, and ever-increasing pricing. Our partnership with Pegasus Bus will allow us to continue to provide our customers with a variety of transportation solutions, best in class customer service, and best value.” – Jay Pitman, VP of Sales Hudson Bus.

About Pegasus: Pegasus Specialty Vehicles is a school and shuttle bus manufacturer based in Dunkirk, OH. Pegasus offers school buses and MFSAB on chassis from Ford, General Motors, and Zeus Electric Chassis and will begin production in 2022. For more information visit (https://www.ridepegasus.net/)