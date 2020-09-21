Tuesday, September 22, 2020
PERC Resource Highlights Maintenance Advantages of Propane Autogas

The new resource from the Propane Council shows how propane autogas can improve maintenance logistics and lower costs

WASHINGTON — To highlight the ease of propane autogas vehicle maintenance, the Propane Education & Research Council released a new online resource for fleet owners interested in lowering their maintenance costs and downtime.

“Propane autogas provides fleets with the lowest total cost-of-ownership, and a big reason for that is because of its low maintenance and infrastructure costs, including those for garage and maintenance facilities,” said Steve Whaley, director of autogas business development at PERC. “Our newest resource showcases how fleets can transform their maintenance for the better with propane autogas.”

The free guide, available on Propane.com, outlines the main benefits of propane autogas vehicle maintenance, including its cost benefits, reduced downtime, and simplified winter maintenance. It also highlights the ease of servicing propane autogas vehicles compared to diesel, gasoline, and electric.

Fleet owners can also learn about the virtually seamless transition for maintenance crews. There is no additional certification training required for working on propane autogas vehicles, and, as long as existing buildings are code compliant for gasoline and diesel, most fleets won’t need to modify their garaging or maintenance facilities. Fleets should check with their local Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) for questions about their facility.

The guide is now available in PERC’s maintenance online learning page. More information on propane autogas vehicles is available at Propane.com/Fleet-Vehicles.

About PERC

The Propane Education & Research Council is a nonprofit that provides leading propane safety and training programs and invests in research and development of new propane-powered technologies. PERC is operated and funded by the propane industry. For more information, visit Propane.com.

