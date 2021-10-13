Stertil-Koni Expands Exclusive Distributor Network with Addition of Bolduc Mechanical Services

STEVENSVILLE, Md.,– Heavy duty bus lift and truck lift leader Stertil-Koni today announced that it has expanded its network of exclusive distributors across North America with the addition of Bolduc Mechanical Services, a highly experienced vehicle lift distributor, installer and service expert.

Established in 1985, Bolduc Mechanic Services will cover an exclusive territory for Stertil-Koni heavy duty vehicle lifts, accessories, and shop equipment that includes Connecticut, Vermont, as well as Franklin and Berkshire counties in Massachusetts.

The fit for both Stertil-Koni and Bolduc Mechanical Services is particularly strong given each company’s core strengths, technical expertise, and focus on service. As Dennis Bolduc, President and Owner of the company that proudly bears his name explains, “Our primary mission is simple: First and foremost, we are in the safety business. We want to make absolutely certain that every shop technician using our equipment goes home safely.”

He continues, “As part of that effort, we are driven to provide the very best heavy duty vehicle lifts and that is why we are aligned with Stertil-Koni.” Bolduc Mechanical Services also has a keen focus on service. Currently, the company has on its team an ALI (Automotive Lift Institute) Certified Lift Inspector a top tech lift inspector who has completed rigorous coursework and practical training to achieve the much coveted certification from ALI, the industry’s third-party, independent watchdog organization.

For its part, Stertil-Koni President, Dr. Jean DellAmore, noted, “Dedicated lift expertise and customer care are two key competitive strengths of both organizations and major factors in our collective success. We are delighted to welcome Bolduc Mechanical Service to the Stertil-Koni family. Under Dennis’ leadership, the organization has established an excellent reputation in all aspects of lift selection, installation, and servicing. What’s more, it provides a full line of engineering, permitting, construction, excavation, training, and inspection services. The bottom line is that this is a major win for our customers, Bolduc Mechanical Services, and Stertil-Koni.”

“In sum,” DellAmore concluded, “we are confident that Stertil-Koni is now poised for even greater growth and further elevating as our already high levels of customer satisfaction.”

About Stertil-Koni:

Stertil-Koni – proud to be a Buy America company is the market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts, notably bus lifts and truck lifts, and proudly serves municipalities, state agencies, school bus fleets, major corporations, the U.S. Military and more. Stertil-Koni’s breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes portable lifts such as Mobile Column Lifts, 2-post, 4-post, inground piston lifts, platform lifts, and its axle-engaging, inground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The company’s innovative, inground telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT is now available with an optional Continuous Recess system, ideal for low clearance vehicles. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland with production facilities in Europe, The Netherlands, and Streator, IL.