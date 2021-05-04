Mobility House to Save California School District $500K Via Smart Charging of New Electric School Buses

Belmont, Calif. — Stockton Unified School District has partnered with The Mobility House to deploy smart charging strategy and management solutions for the district’s zero-emissions fleet project, which is now operational and scheduled to transport students to schools throughout the district.

Completed in under one year, the electric school bus fleet project is part of a series of electrification initiatives by the Stockton Unified School District to become the nation’s leading zero-emission school district. The transportation yard has been constructed for 24 chargers to accommodate future additions to the electric bus fleet and relies on The Mobility House to minimize electricity charging costs while also ensuring vehicles are readily available for assigned routes.

“Stockton Unified School District is proudly committed to pioneering sustainability efforts both within our local community and across California’s entire educational system. Removing diesel pollution from our operations sets the foundation for ultimately eliminating harmful toxins in the air for our children,” said Gilbert Rosas, Energy Education Specialist at Stockton Unified School District. “We are also excited to use our electric buses and charging technologies in peer-led educational programs to teach students and faculty about the power of clean energy.”

Phase one of the project consists of eleven electric school buses, four of which were funded by the California Air Resources Board (CARB), two by the California Energy Commission and an additional five by San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. Funding of $4.94 million for this CARB project was provided to Stockton Unified School District by California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health — particularly in disadvantaged communities.

Stockton Unified School District collaborated with the Center for Transportation and the Environment (CTE), Schneider Electric, Sage Energy Consulting and The Mobility House to develop a comprehensive roadmap for achieving net-zero emissions. The plan also details installation of solar PV canopies as well as switching to all-electric lawn mowers, grounds maintenance equipment and fleet maintenance vehicles.

“Getting school districts to zero emissions as quickly as possible is critical to the health of the next generation,” said Erik Bigelow, managing director at CTE. “We are excited to work with Stockton Unified School District and the project team to chart the best path to the zero emissions, and deploy electric school buses as quickly and effectively as possible.”

Make-ready infrastructure from Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) also qualified the district to participate in PG&E’s business electric vehicle (BEV) rate. Leveraging The Mobility House’s intelligent Charging and Energy Management system ChargePilot to evaluate fleet schedules, equipment requirements and PG&E’s BEV time-of-use rate, Stockton Unified School District will benefit from lowest cost electricity and a charging capacity that allows the buses to operate well beyond the longest daily routes – saving the district a projected $500,000 over five years in charging costs.

“We applaud Stockton Unified School District’s leadership in their quest to become a zero-emissions school district and a model for the rest of the country,” said The Mobility House U.S. Managing Director Greg Hintler. “From initial design planning and pre-install consulting to the integration of ChargePilot, we appreciated working hand-in-hand with the district and our partners throughout this process and are proud of our role in getting this project up and running in less than one year.”

To learn more about The Mobility House's global expertise in optimizing charging for schools in the Ocean View School District, the largest U.S. electric public transit fleet in St. Louis and some of the largest fleets in Europe, visit: mobilityhouse.com.



