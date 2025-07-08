Tuesday, July 8, 2025
News

Office of State Superintendent of Education Launches New Parent Portal for Student Transportation Services in D.C.

By Merari Acevedo
Washington D.C. parents who have kids with disabilities are now able to select transportation preferences for the upcoming school year via an online portal.

The Office of the State Superintendent of Education released a statement on June 25 by State Superintendent Dr. Antoinette S. Mitchell, encouraging parents and guardians with children who have an Individualized Education Program (IEP) that lists yellow bus transportation as a service to log on to the new OSSE Parent Portal. This online tool empowers parents to directly select transportation preferences for the upcoming school year.

According to the statement, the OSSE Parent Portal opened on June 9, and parents and guardians are encouraged to sign up by submitting their transportation preferences by July 11.

“By putting parents directly in the driver’s seat, we are not only streamlining the process but also placing decision-making power where it belongs, at the family level,” said Mitchell via the statement.

Once parents log into the portal, they will have the option to choose their preferred language from among six options and select from three transportation options: No Transportation Needed, Parent Stipend Program (available to students who have previously utilized OSSE transportation services, except for students in pre-K through third grade students, for whom the stipend option is automatically available), and OSSE-DOT Transportation.

The process should take less than five minutes. Once parents’ information is completed, transportation details need to be confirmed, including any necessary accommodations such as arrangements for a one-to-one aide, school nurse or booster seat as per the student’s IEP. The new portal reportedly ensures accuracy of transportation needs and allocates buses to students in critical need of transportation services. For more information, parents can visit this link.

