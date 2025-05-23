Friday, May 23, 2025
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeWire ReportsNorth Carolina Student Target of Racial Slurs on School Bus
Wire Reports

North Carolina Student Target of Racial Slurs on School Bus

By Merari Acevedo
group of teen scholars riding school bus and talking with happy mature driver
Stock image.

A teen girl who was on the receiving end of profanities and a racial slur from a woman while riding a Currituck County Schools bus spoke out on how shocked she was by the incident, reported WAVY 10.

The incident reportedly occurred May 15, when 35-year-old Samantha Spoor boarded the school bus and started yelling at eighth-grade Moyock Middle School student Savannah Bailey.

Bailey told local news reporters that Spoor was told by her son that he had been kicked on by another student on the school bus. When the bus got to Spoor’s stop, she made her way inside the bus. Bailey said she stood up from her seat only to better hear what the woman was saying, but that’s when Spoor directed the profane comments at Bailey.

According to the news report, Bailey was shocked and felt disrespected. Her mother, Christina Bailey, told local news reporters that this incident was uncalled for. Bailey’s father, Anthony Bailey, also stated that he is now unsure if he wants his daughter riding on that school bus route anymore.

Advertisement

The district said only authorized personnel and students are permitted to board school buses, and that Spoor’s behavior was unacceptable. The matter was reported to law enforcement.

Spoor now reportedly faces misdemeanor charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and communication threats.

Related: Boy Racially Bullied on St. Louis School Bus
Related: School Bus Driver Abandons Kids, Uses Racial Slurs
Related: Creating a School Bus No-Bullying Zone
Related: TSD Conference Keynote Addresses Bullying in Schools, Buses

Previous article
New Mexico Parents Concerned After Armed Robbery Suspects Board School Bus
Next article
NC Transportation Manager Channels Passion for Education, Safety into Children’s Books

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

May 2025

This month's issue takes a deep dive into the many angles of safety and security for student transportation. Read...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2025

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Do you agree with the increasing use of non-school-bus vehicles for student transportation?
204 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2025 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.