Monday, March 24, 2025
Event News

Gallery: Second Day of STN EXPO East Green Bus, Technology Session

By Claudia Newton

CONCORD, N.C. — Monday opened with a general session on school bus Cellular-V2X technology and possibilities, and a keynote address by Scott Welle, author of ‘Outperform the Norm.’

Multiple Bus Technology Labs featuring live demos and hand-on exercises were held throughout the day, as well as informative Green Bus Summit panels hosted by school bus OEMs. The day was capped off by the Trade Show and Networking Madness Reception featuring a March Madness basketball theme.

Photos by Vince Rios Creative & STN staff. 

Previous article
Propane ‘Easy Button’ to Replace Diesel School Buses, STN EXPO East Panel Claims

