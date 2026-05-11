STN EXPO West Features Dynamic Networking Events for Student Transportation Industry

The STN EXPO West conference is not only an educational experience, but the six-day conference features a variety of networking events that facilitate conversations and connections impacting the industry.

The conference opens Thursday, July 9 with a kickoff reception at the Peppermill Resort in Reno, Nevada. EverDriven will co-sponsor the event with School Transportation News as attendees enjoy appetizers and beverages. This event allows attendees to begin networking and set the stage for an impactful experience over the course of the week.

Saturday night features the Welcome Party at EDGE Nightclub, a dynamic and exciting evening. Geotab and Transfinder will be sponsoring a “Great Gatsby” themed event with food, drinks and live entertainment. Attendees can mingle with outdoor fireside discussions or enjoy signature beverages in an environment that sets the energy for an impactful conference.

The unique networking experiences continue Sunday night with the Ride and Drive/Live Technology Demonstration. The evening event blends summertime themes with an ideal setting for student transportation professionals to test the latest electric, propane and low-emission school bus models as well as connect with vendors showcasing technology solutions. Our title sponsor for the Ride and Drive the Bus Technology Summit and Green Bus Summit event is RIDE. A full sponsor list can be found on the conference website.

Day 1 of the Wonderland of Ideas Trade Show begins Monday, July 13 with the Trade Show Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, sponsored by Safety Vision. Attendees will be ushered onto a uniquely enchanting trade show floor providing the perfect atmosphere to unwind, network, and foster meaningful relationships with peers and industry contacts.

On Day 2, the conversations continue with a three-hour Trade Show event that will allow attendees to meet manufacturers, OEMs and suppliers with the products and technology options that can improve efficiency and safety at transportation operations. Lunch will be served on the trade show floor. Find the full list of exhibitors.

If you are looking to take your student transportation operations and professional development to the next level, you will not want to miss STN EXPO West.

The Early Bird Deadline ends on June 5, register now to save $100 on main conference registration. STN EXPO West will be held July 9-15 at the Peppermill Resort in Reno, Nevada. The conference will feature hands-on training classes, educational sessions, a dynamic keynote presentation and networking opportunities. Register now at stnexpo.com/west.

Related: School Bus Fuel Innovation, Technology Education Meet at STN EXPO West

Related: WATCH: Exclusive Leadership Event Summons Transportation Leaders for Networking, Professional Development

Related: Turkel to Uncover Secrets of Communicating Relevance at STN EXPO West