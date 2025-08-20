Beacon Mobility Celebrates Julie Greene of Salter Transportation as Lytx’ 2025 Driver of the Year (Transit / Motor Coach—Drivers)

NEWBURY, Mass. – Beacon Mobility, a national leader in student transportation services, is pleased to congratulate Julie Greene of Salter Transportation on being named Lytx’s Driver of the Year in the Transit / Motor Coach (Drivers) category.

A school bus driver in the New England area for 26 years, Greene has earned a reputation as one of the safest and most respected drivers in the Salter family. She has maintained a flawless safety record with zero preventable accidents, logged countless miles on the road, and missed only three days of work in more than two decades of service.

“Julie’s dedication to her students and her craft is truly extraordinary,” said Maryann Kocur, Vice President of Operations, Salter Transportation. “For more than 26 years, she has shown up—day in and day out—with an unwavering commitment to safety, reliability, and care. Her perfect safety record speaks volumes, but so does the way her students light up when they see her.”

Greene’s commitment extends far beyond the driver’s seat. Students often bring her handmade cards and drawings, small gestures that reflect the trust and warmth she’s built over the years. “In my 26 years as a school bus driver, it’s always been more than just a job—it moves my soul,” said Julie Greene, First-Place Winner, Transit / Motor Coach (Drivers). “The connection I share with my community and with the kids I transport has been both a privilege and an honor. We carry the most precious cargo, we are needed, and we make a difference in a child’s life every day. I know the importance of my role, and I take it to heart every single day.”

The Lytx Driver of the Year Award honors drivers who demonstrate exceptional safety, skill, and service. Greene’s recognition was based on her exemplary 2024 driving performance, including detailed telematics and video data that showed consistently safe maneuvering, zero speed violations, and an absence of risky driving behaviors. Judges also considered her impressive mileage record, absence of law enforcement citations, and positive contributions to the community.

“At Beacon Mobility, our mission is to ensure every passenger reaches their destination safely and with dignity and Julie embodies that mission in every way,” said Judith Crawford, CEO of Beacon Mobility. “Her professionalism, compassion, and remarkable record set the standard for excellence across our entire organization. We are proud to have her on our team and thrilled to see her recognized with such a prestigious honor.”

