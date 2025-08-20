TSD Keynote Speaker Looks to Reveal Power of Praise in Student Transportation

It’s no secret that student transportation staff play critical roles in the daily lives of the students on their routes. At the Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) Conference this fall, a new keynote speaker will share with attendees how they can create a positive environment onboard the bus to benefit student behavior outcomes.

Lisa Navarra’s keynote, “The Power of Praise: Shaping Student Behavior and Building Success on the Bus” is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 10 at the TSD Conference in Frisco, Texas. She will present research-based strategies for behavior specific praise as an interventional practice that assists students with their transportation routines, based on real-world interactions of school bus drivers with their students. She will discuss the types of praise that encourages student cooperation, how to phrase positive reinforcement phrases, and how all these practices help to shape the emotional and behavioral students and foster resilience.

Navarra has spent nearly three decades working with students with disabilities, not only in a classroom setting, but also transportation with her development of the Launch! School Bus Safety Program, intervention-based training that works with students to maintain behavioral expectations across educational settings and further safety. The New York-based behavior expert has been recognized with national awards for her work to ensure student safety and school-ready behavior and equip school district staff with tools to further student success and inclusion. Navarra was the recipient of the Teacher’s Federal Credit Union grant in 2024, after being voted the first place winner out of 1,500 nominees for the the institution’s national Teacher Appreciation Week contest.

Navarra was a special education teacher for 20 years and has a master’s degree in special education and certificate in school district administration. She is also an author of multiple behavioral and self-regulation books, including “Henry & Friends: A Bus Voice Adventure,” a children’s book that helps prepare students for their first school bus ride.

For more details on the 2025 TSD speakers, visit tsdconference.com. The TSD Conference will be held November 6-11 at the Embassy Suites Dallas-Frisco Hotel and Convention Center. Register by October 3 to save $100 on main conference registration with the Early Bird Discount.

