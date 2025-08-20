Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeEvent NewsTSD Keynote Speaker Looks to Reveal Power of Praise in Student Transportation
Event News

TSD Keynote Speaker Looks to Reveal Power of Praise in Student Transportation

By Ruth Ashmore
Special education expert and upcoming 2025 TSD keynote speaker Lisa Navarra presents as the emcee for the Autism Speaks Walk in 2024 (Photo courtesy of Child Behavior Consulting Facebook Page)
Special education expert and upcoming 2025 TSD keynote speaker Lisa Navarra presents as the emcee for the Autism Speaks Walk in 2024 (Photo courtesy of Child Behavior Consulting Facebook Page)

It’s no secret that student transportation staff play critical roles in the daily lives of the students on their routes. At the Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) Conference this fall, a new keynote speaker will share with attendees how they can create a positive environment onboard the bus to benefit student behavior outcomes.

Lisa Navarra’s keynote, “The Power of Praise: Shaping Student Behavior and Building Success on the Bus” is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 10 at the TSD Conference in Frisco, Texas. She will present research-based strategies for behavior specific praise as an interventional practice that assists students with their transportation routines, based on real-world interactions of school bus drivers with their students. She will discuss the types of praise that encourages student cooperation, how to phrase positive reinforcement phrases, and how all these practices help to shape the emotional and behavioral students and foster resilience.

Navarra has spent nearly three decades working with students with disabilities, not only in a classroom setting, but also transportation with her development of the Launch! School Bus Safety Program, intervention-based training that works with students to maintain behavioral expectations across educational settings and further safety. The New York-based behavior expert has been recognized with national awards for her work to ensure student safety and school-ready behavior and equip school district staff with tools to further student success and inclusion. Navarra was the recipient of the Teacher’s Federal Credit Union grant in 2024, after being voted the first place winner out of 1,500 nominees for the the institution’s national Teacher Appreciation Week contest.

Navarra was a special education teacher for 20 years and has a master’s degree in special education and certificate in school district administration. She is also an author of multiple behavioral and self-regulation books, including “Henry & Friends: A Bus Voice Adventure,” a children’s book that helps prepare students for their first school bus ride.

Advertisement

For more details on the 2025 TSD speakers, visit tsdconference.com. The TSD Conference will be held November 6-11 at the Embassy Suites Dallas-Frisco Hotel and Convention Center. Register by October 3 to save $100 on main conference registration with the Early Bird Discount.

Related: TSD Conference Topics Plan to Cover Unique Aspects of Transporting Students
Related: Ride and Drive, Technology Product Demos Return to Texas in November
Related: TSD Conference Opens with Message of Empathy for Challenging Behaviors on School Buses

Previous article
2025 Garage Stars Announced: Relying on Training
Next article
Beacon Mobility Celebrates Julie Greene of Salter Transportation as Lytx’ 2025 Driver of the Year (Transit / Motor Coach—Drivers)

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

August 2025

It's the 10th year of recognizing the nation's most outstanding Garage Stars. This year's winners are on the front...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2025

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Does your operation employ school bus technicians certified by Automotive Service Excellence?
33 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2025 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.