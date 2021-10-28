Blue Bird Charges Ahead with 800 Electric School Bus Orders in North America

FORT VALLEY, Ga.— As the 2021 numbers continue to roll in, , the school bus manufacturer Blue Bird Corporation announced that it has reached a milestone of being the first to achieve 800 electric-powered school buses either delivered or on order. Available in Type A, C and D body types, Blue Bird is optimistic that EV bus sales will continue to grow as clean air initiatives gain traction each and every day.

“We are seeing multiple opportunities every single day as customers increasingly want emissions free transportation and the country aligns with zero-emissions and clear air incentives,” said Trevor Rudderham, senior vice president of Electrification at Blue Bird Corporation. “At a federal, state and local level funding support is growing for school systems to close the price gap between a new EV bus and a new diesel bus. We are thrilled at the number of EV deployments that showcase the short and long-term benefits of owning even just one EV bus. Safe, clean transportation remains our top priority.”

2021 has followed the unfolding of the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill as a beacon for both school districts and school bus manufacturers implementing clean-energy vehicles. The bill, includes up to $5 billion to help schools and school transportation contractors to purchase electric school buses.

“With the expectation of incorporating more zero-emission vehicles into communities all across the US and Canada, we are growing our production capacity for EV buses. Many states are setting their sights to be 100% electric by 2030 and we will be there to help with the transition,” said Matthew Stevenson, president of Blue Bird Corporation. “The next decade will reveal so much for growth, opportunity and development of how we service our communities and Blue Bird is more than ready to drive the future of electric and alternative fuels buses.”

The market for EV school bus growth is accelerating. The Blue Bird dealership network continues to work with and educate communities on the benefits of switching from diesel to EV as well as working through opportunities to help optimize costs in the transition.

“Blue Bird’s exclusive dealer network is a major part of our success, by supporting customers at the ground level who operate our buses every day,” adds Stevenson. “We are continuously working to reinforce our dealer network to provide bumper-to-bumper vehicle and infrastructure support for new and existing customers and our team is working hard to keep our finger on the pulse of evolving technologies.”

Blue Bird dealers can advise school districts on electric-vehicle funding, infrastructure and training, specific to their requirements. For more information on how to effectively transition to electric-powered buses, visit www.bluebirdelectricschoolbus.com.

About Blue Bird Corporation: Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Bird’s longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. Blue Bird has a rich history of binging new technology to the school bus space and is the undisputed leader in alternative-power school buses, having more than 20,000 low and zero emission buses on the road. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Bird’s parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio. For more information on Blue Bird’s complete line of buses, visit www.blue-bird.com.