Kajeet Launches Kajeet Concierge, a Comprehensive Service Portfolio for Accelerating IoT Initiatives

MCLEAN, Va. -Kajeet, a leading provider of IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 customers, today announced the launch of Kajeet Concierge, a new, comprehensive services offering to accelerate IoT initiatives. With Kajeet Concierge, customers’ full breadth of IoT needs can be supported, from go-to-market planning, device sourcing and procurement to service provisioning, hardware configuration and deployment, as well as ongoing management, maintenance, and technical support.

“Kajeet Concierge takes the burden off of customers, delivering as much or as little support as needed, leaving the heavy lifting to us so they can focus on what they do best – delivering a great product – and get to market faster,” said Greg Jones, chief technology officer at Kajeet. “Because of Kajeet’s two decades of pioneering experience in wireless connectivity and successful track record helping customers across North America and Europe deliver successful IoT initiatives, no other provider including major carriers, can offer a comprehensive, end-to-end solution like Kajeet Concierge. It’s a truly unique and flexible offering that helps mitigate the risk of failure in IoT initiatives while setting a new standard for customer experience in the managed IoT solutions market.”

A recent survey by Cisco found that 75% of all IoT initiatives fail, with 60% stalling at the Proof-of-Concept stage. The top challenges cited across all stages of IoT implementations include time to completion, limited internal expertise, quality of data, integration across teams and budget overruns. The survey also found that organizations with the most successful IoT initiatives leveraged ecosystem partnerships most widely, using partners at every phase, from strategic planning to data analytics after deployment.

Kajeet Concierge is network-and device-agnostic. In addition to device sourcing and procurement, service provisioning and hardware configuration, and management of onboarding and implementation, it includes a host of professional services and managed services. Its critical consultative services help customers create strategies and execution plans for taking their IoT initiatives to market faster. With dedicated account management support for the life of the engagement, Kajeet Concierge also leverages additional resources through Kajeet’s extensive, best-in-class partner ecosystem to both increase operational efficiencies and help customers realize their objectives. To learn more about Kajeet Concierge, visit: https://www.kajeet.net/solutions/kajeet-concierge/

About Kajeet:

Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable, and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, state and local governments, and IoT solution providers. Kajeet is the only managed IoT connectivity services provider in the industry to offer a scalable IoT management platform, Sentinel, that includes complete visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security and multi-network flexibility. Whether to enable digital access that ensures student success, empower companies to connect and control devices in the field, or offer support and a platform to launch a complex mobile solution, Kajeet is trusted by many to make powerful and flexible wireless solutions easy. Kajeet is available for hybrid and multi-network access across all major North American wireless networks, globally in 168 other countries, and on multiple licensed and unlicensed networks. Kajeet holds 39 U.S. patents in mobile technologies. To learn more, visit kajeet.com.