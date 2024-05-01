Blue Bird Extends Exclusive Clean School Bus Collaboration with Ford Component Sales and ROUSH CleanTech to 2030

MACON, Ga. – Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, has extended its exclusive clean school bus collaboration with Ford Component Sales and ROUSH CleanTech to 2030. The agreement strengthens Blue Bird’s industry leadership in low- and zero-emission student transportation. Blue Bird is now the only school bus manufacturer in the United States to offer propane- and gasoline-powered school buses that will meet more stringent emission standards taking effect in 2027.

Ford continues to supply its 7.3L V8 engine exclusively to school bus builder Blue Bird. ROUSH CleanTech integrates Ford’s compact, durable and easy to maintain engine into low-emission powertrain options for propane and gasoline-powered school buses. Blue Bird, Ford and ROUSH CleanTech began working together in 2012. Since then, Blue Bird has deployed more than 40,000 alternative-fuel powered school buses.

The demand for Blue Bird’s propane-powered school buses has steadily increased over the past decade. Today’s propane engine is 90 percent cleaner than the most stringent federal emission standard set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). New and even stricter emission standards will take effect in 2027. Blue Bird’s near zero-emission, propane-powered school buses exceed those emission standards already today.

“We are thrilled to extend our winning, long-standing collaboration with technology leaders Ford Motor Company and ROUSH CleanTech,” said Britton Smith, president of Blue Bird Corporation. “We are the only school bus manufacturer in the United States to bring an industry-leading portfolio of propane- and gasoline-powered buses to communities nationwide – and are excited for the opportunity to continue doing so for years to come. School districts and contractors seeking clean and cost-effective student transportation continue to find reliable solutions in Blue Bird.”

“Our relationship with Blue Bird goes back nearly a century starting in 1927 when Blue Bird built its first school bus on a Ford chassis,” said Douglas Chase, director of OEM sales at Ford Component Sales. “We have continued to collaborate and innovate the student transportation industry ever since. We are delighted that Ford’s powerful 7.3L engine will be at the heart of Blue Bird’s next-generation, alternative-fuel powered school buses in North America.”

“We are excited about the contract extension as it signals to the market that the most successful alternative-fuel collaboration in the school bus industry will continue to drive technology innovation to lower emissions and reduce costs for school districts and contractors over the coming years,” said Todd Mouw, executive vice president of sales, marketing and customer success at ROUSH CleanTech.

Propane-powered school buses can help to lower the total cost of ownership of bus fleets. School districts and contractors benefit from fuel and maintenance savings of up to $3,700 per bus each year. Today, more than 1.3 million students in over 1,000 school districts ride to school in propane-powered buses each day.

About Blue Bird Corporation:

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. School buses carry the most precious cargo in the world – 25 million children twice a day making them the most trusted mode of student transportation. The company is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses in operation today. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird’s complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com.

About Ford Motor Company:

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough EVs along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 177,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

About ROUSH CleanTech:

ROUSH CleanTech, an industry leader of advanced clean transportation solutions, is a division of the global engineering company Roush Enterprises. ROUSH CleanTech develops propane autogas technology for medium-duty Ford commercial vehicles and school buses. With more than 50,000 vehicles on the road, the Livonia, Michigan-based company delivers economical, emissions-reducing options for fleets across North America. Learn more at ROUSHcleantech.com or by calling 800.59.ROUSH.