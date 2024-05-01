Transportant Partners with RWC Group to Provide Smart Buses to Schools Buses Equipped with Advanced Technology Will Enhance Safety for Students and Drivers, Peace of Mind for Parents and School Administrators

LENEXA, Kan.,PHOENIX, Ariz. – Transportant, the leading school bus technology provider, and RWC Group, a commercial truck and bus dealership that serves five states, today announced a new collaboration to provide smart buses, equipped with the latest safety technology, to schools.

“A great learning environment begins and ends with a safe, efficient ride to and from school,” said Martin Staples, CEO of Transportant. “We look forward to integrating the latest tools and technology into buses from RWC Group so that schools can better serve the students they are responsible for every day.”

Transportant innovates and provides school bus technology that enhances safety and efficiency to schools throughout the U.S. and Canada. Integrated into a school’s existing transportation management system, the Transportant system shows where every school bus is, who is on the bus, and what’s happening. Its solution includes the first and only live camera and audio system for incident alerts and proactive resolution of problems on the bus; they interface with dashboards and apps used by school administrators. Drivers are equipped with a student check-in-and-out system and turn-by-turn directions, replacing paper rider lists and maps. An app gives parents peace of mind, knowing that their child is getting on and off the bus at the correct stops and when the bus will arrive.

“We are proud to play a part in creating a more efficient, safer method of transporting precious cargo to and from school,” said Robert Cunningham, president of RWC Group. “We make school buses smarter by integrating the technology, and schools can easily take it from there by downloading the Transportant command center to view and manage riders and their fleet from any device.”

Transportant systems are now used in more than 2,000 school buses across 14 states and 78 schools. RWC Group sells buses to schools and can install the Transportant system into new or existing buses used by its current customers. RWC Group will also service the equipment and Transportant will provide training and customer support to schools.

“I’ve seen the advent and innovation of bus technology with the rise in student safety incidents over the years” said Cunningham, who has been in the transportation business since 1975. “This technology is by far the most advanced system for unequipped buses and those with older legacy camera systems that require physical removal of a hard drive or SD card from the bus, and up to three hours to get just 15 seconds of video, which is frustrating for schools. It is important that all aspects of a solution always work well, to provide consistent connection and confidence that students are safely where they need to be.” Cunningham adds that RWC Group will receive an alert should any part of the Transportant system experience an issue, a feature that is unique.

“There should never be a gap in the safeguarding of our children. Nothing can be done after an incident has already happened,” adds Staples. “Our phones are smarter than ever; shouldn’t our school buses be too?”

About Transportant:

Transportant is the innovator of school bus technology. Headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, the company equips schools with real-time monitoring and engagement technology for school buses so that students, their families, administrators, and drivers can stay connected and safe. The system also increases productivity and efficiency, which can reduce costs for school districts.

About RWC Group:

RWC Group is a commercial truck and bus dealership with 700 employees across multiple locations in Arizona, California, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska. RWC Group sells and leases a wide variety of vehicles and services, including repair, maintenance, alignment, DPF cleaning, body shop and mobile service. Its extensive inventory includes OEM parts from a vast list of manufacturers.