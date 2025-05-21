Blue Bird’s Foundation Donates More Than $50,000 to Community Groups in Georgia

MACON, Ga. – The Blue Bird School Bus Foundation, charitable arm of iconic school bus manufacturer Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), continues to advance the education, health, and safety of children in its home state of Georgia. The Foundation hosted a community event at its corporate headquarters in Macon, Ga., and awarded a total of $53,300 to ten local area nonprofit organizations, including:

Donations ranged from $2,500 up to $12,500.

“Georgia has been our home for nearly a century,” said Blue Bird president and CEO John Wyskiel. “Our school buses safely transport children, so we deeply care about their education, health, and safety. We’re pleased to fund ten local nonprofits that work tirelessly to improve our communities for children every day.”

“As a first-time recipient, we are delighted to accept the generous donation from the Blue Bird School Bus Foundation to promote child car seat safety in our local communities,” said Abbie Price, Coordinator at Safe Kids Central Georgia, which was awarded Blue Bird’s top-level donation of $12,500 at the community event. “The funding will enable us to provide free car seats and educational materials to low-income families in need.”

Since its inception in 2015, the Blue Bird School Bus Foundation has donated more than $600,000 in charitable contributions to various community organizations, including more than 85 Georgia-based nonprofits.

In addition, Blue Bird has donated three all-electric, zero-emission school buses to three community organizations since Dec. 2023, including Peach County Schools in Fort Valley, Ga., the Jerome Bettis Bus Stops Here Foundation in Pittsburgh, Pa., and to Hoop Bus in Los Angeles, Ca.

Peach County Schools added the zero-emission school bus to its all-Blue Bird school bus fleet as a clean transportation option for day and field trips, as well as on special routes. The Jerome Bettis Bus Stops Here Foundation is turning the electric bus into a mobile computer lab to expand the foundation’s digital literacy programs for local community members in need. And Hoop Bus equipped the zero-emission bus with basketball hoops at the front and back, turning the vehicle into an interactive, mobile court serving thousands of at-risk youth in under-resourced communities across California.

The Blue Bird School Bus Foundation Inc. is a Georgia nonprofit corporation with the mission to promote education, health, and safety for children in the state of Georgia. Established in 2015, the Foundation supports organizations that directly benefit school age children under 19 years old as well as organizations which directly support disadvantaged communities. For more information, visit https://bbsbf.org.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. School buses carry the most precious cargo in the world – 25 million children twice a day – making them the most trusted mode of student transportation. The company is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 25,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses sold. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird’s complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com.