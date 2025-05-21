Deadline Approaching for Enrollment in Top Transportation Teams

SCHENACTADY, N.Y. – The deadline to enroll in the Top Transportation Teams program ends on Friday at midnight ET. The Top Transportation Teams awards program, now in its third year, aims a much-deserved spotlight on the best school transportation providers in North America.

Launched in 2023 by Transfinder Corp., the leader in school transportation logistics and hardware, is designed to provide recognition to unsung heroes in the school transportation industry and provide tools for districts to improve their operations by learning from others.

For the past two years, winners have been divided into two categories: Districts or contractors with more than 100 employees and districts and contractors with 100 or fewer employees. In 2024, the Top Vote-Getter was recognized as well as an Honorable Mention.

Teams enroll in the program by visiting TopTransportationTeams.com. From there they will upload their team’s email addresses. Team members will then receive anonymous surveys, answering a variety of questions about their department, such as: Morale within the department, leadership, safety and benefits. Team members are comprised of transportation supervisors and directors, routers, dispatchers, drivers and others considered core to the transportation department.

The winners will be selected solely on the responses to these anonymous surveys.

“This program has surpassed my expectations. To hear the stories about how teams came together to compete for this award has been inspiring to me and so many,” said Antonio Civitella, President and CEO of Transfinder. “It has also been rewarding to hear how communities have recognized the winners. That was the sole purpose behind the program, to recognize those who often go unnoticed.”

Each winner will be highlighted in news releases, social media posts and webinars. Representatives from each of the winning teams will be featured on a leadership panel discussion on Transfinder’s award-winning Best Practices webinar series to discuss what makes a Top Transportation Team.

Visit TopTransportationTeams.com to read about the past winners.

About Transfinder:

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, Transfinder is a national leader in intelligent transportation systems, providing transportation management systems and services to municipalities, school districts adult care facilities and police department. Transfinder award-winning technology routes one in three students in North America. The company is one of the fastest growing companies in New York’s Capital Region, according to the Albany Business Review. At one point, Transfinder landed on Inc. magazine’s fastest-growing private companies list for 12 years. Transfinder has offices in Austin, Texas, as well as China and India. The software and hardware company has repeatedly been named a Best Place to Work, a Top Workplace and Best Company to Work for in New York State. For more information, visit www.transfinder.com.